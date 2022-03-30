subscribers-only,

A NEW plan to create a shared Tourism vision for Stawell is on the radar after a succession of community consultation programs. DTM Tourism is undergoing research and engaging with residents to gain an understanding of how a tourism plan could work across the region. With sessions hosted in both Stawell and St Arnaud, draft plans will be submitted before Council and put out for another round of community consultation before the end of the financial year. DTM Tourism's Bernard Whewell conducted a workshop session on Tuesday at Stawell with members of the public providing input into questions raised as part of his process of building a plan. Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Tony Driscoll said investigating tourism options within the shire was part of the economic development and structure plan post COVID-19. "Obviously, Halls Gap is our hallmark tourism destination in our shire but both Stawell and St Arnaud have offerings as well," he said. OTHER NEWS: "Sitting through both sessions in St Arnaud and Stawell and seeing what the limitations are but also, what's on offer and identifying what can be done - it's all part of having authentic conversations with the community and trying to get a package or sell about the towns and what makes them unique. "It's about driving economic development. We can have tourists coming into our town but if they aren't staying here and actually spending money the reality is we are missing out. "They can drive around, take a few photos and then move on again." Cr Driscoll said more opportunities needed to be created so the economic benefit of tourists stayed in the town. Throughout the presentation and workshop, Mr Whewell explained tourism in small towns was in the hands of every resident who lived in the town. He advised the future of tourism was in the community's hands and what tourism could become in the town started with every individual. Cr Driscoll echoed the sentiments of Mr Whewell. "Every person who lives in Stawell is virtually an ambassador or a salesperson for Stawell and the wider community," he said. "From Council's perspective, there was a good and enthusiastic turn out to the session on Tuesday and with the bones of the structure that's being formed with other collaborations within the community, we're hopeful Bernard can craft a shared vision that the community takes ownership of. "Whatever the plan is, the community needs to drive it." Cr Driscoll said he believed it could come as a surprise for some community members that driving tourism is the ownership of everyone. "I implore people to think about it that way because reality is there is nothing more enthusiastic than people that love and live in their town," he said. "At the sessions, examples were given of other towns that have successfully achieved this. Every place, every clip of the ticket so to speak, was engaged with an on-sell of another part of the town. "It was a plan to get people to stay there, to enjoy and let's face it, the bottom line is to spend money - it's about an economic driver for the region. "We need to reinforce that as a Council and community. Council can't do it on its own, the community needs to drive this." Mr Whewell identified in other towns of similar size and offerings such as Stawell it took a village to build a destination. Cr Driscoll said he couldn't agree with the comment more. "We've got to recognise in all our communities we do have some strengths but we've also got to recognise and take ownership of our weaknesses," he said. "Of course, there is improvement needed in some areas. We do have some great tourist attractions but we do need some more padding, some more maturing and hopefully that is what will evolve out of this planning process." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

