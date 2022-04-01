CFA advises fire restrictions to end in District 16

The Fire Danger Period for Northern Grampians Shire will finish on Monday, April, 4, 2022 at 1.00am. According to the latest Australian Seasonal Outlook, higher rainfall totals have resulted in below average fire conditions, with reduced fire activity in both grasslands and forests this summer. Much of Victoria will continue to experience average rainfall over the coming months, however temperatures are predicted to be warmer than normal, particularly in the western parts of the state. CFA District 16 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Bernie Fradd emphasised that while the FDP is coming to an end in some areas, it is still important to remain vigilant. "We're urging everyone to stay safe, whether you're living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas," he said. "Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk." While the Fire Danger Period will come to an end, it is still important that residents check the local conditions are safe for any burn-off they were considering undertaking. OTHER NEWS: "You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations," Mr Fradd said. "Registering your burn-off ensures that if somebody reports smoke, the incident will be cross-checked with the burn-off register, which will then prevent volunteer firefighters being taken away from workplaces, families and potentially genuine emergencies." Landowners can now register their burn-off online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au. Alternatively, you can register with the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) by calling 1800 668 511 or emailing burnoffs@esta.vic.gov.au. The CFA advises the following information: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

