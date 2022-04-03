community,

A sea of pink is what organisers are hoping for as the annual Mother's Day Classic in Stawell is now put back on the calendar. Jess Maffescioni has put her hand up as the main driver of the event, which was facing uncertain times as the previous organisers had indicated their desire to pass along the organising to someone else. The Mother's Day Classic is part of the nationwide walk or runs on Sunday, May 8 at up to 70 locations across Australia. Money raised on the day goes to the National Breast Cancer Foundation which boasts every step helps us get one step closer to a world without breast cancer. Mrs Maffescioni said Stawell CWA members would be helping on the day but she was interested to hear from any volunteers that would like to help as well. "I've written to the running clubs and football/netball clubs in the area as well," she said. "I've done a list of the volunteers needed and there wasn't as many as what I first thought. It would be good if I could get some marshals for along the course - those that might not want to participate but still want to be part of the day." Due to COVID-19, the event has been on hiatus for two years. Mrs Maffescioni said she was compelled to help after reaching out in 2019 to offer her assistance. "I think it's a really great event in Stawell for a very important cause," she said. "Some people want to come and walk, some people want to come and run - whatever. Getting people dressed up and just seeing events happening is fantastic, to be honest." As a member of the Stawell Armature Athletic Club which was always involved in the event in some form, Mrs Maffescioni has participated in the event for most years it has been hosted in Stawell. OTHER NEWS: In 2022, it's the official Mother's Day Classic 25 year anniversary and while Stawell has been hosting its event for about 10 years, Mrs Maffescioni said it was an important year for everyone to come out and show their support. "It's a really nice way to ease into Mother's Day and something fun to do in the morning," she said. "I've always done it with my Mum and even though she's not a runner or anything like that she would still wait for me to run in the event and cheer me on at the end. "We've got some fun activities to do for a warm-up and the event is coming together nicely." If anyone would like to help Mrs Maffescioni and can volunteer their time at the event she asked for them to contact her on 0423 143 081. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

