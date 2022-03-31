subscribers-only,

FOREST FIRE management Victoria has advised of area closures within the Grampians National Park due to a planned burn scheduled to start on Tuesday. MacKenzie Falls walking tracks and visitor site, Zumsteins walking track, between Zumsteins and the base of MacKenzie Falls, including Fish Falls, Smiths' Mill Campground and Lake Wartook and the Lake Wartook visitor area are all closed for the duration of the ignition. The burn will be ignited between 10am-8pm on Tuesday March 29, with an end date predicted on April 5, 2022. Following ignition, crews will continue to patrol and work to make the area safe, to re-open areas as quickly as possible. The objective of this burn is to develop fuel reduced areas of sufficient width and continuity to reduce the speed and intensity of bushfires. FFMV stated people in the area might be affected by smoke from the planned burn. OTHER NEWS: "Smoke may be visible from Wartook, Halls Gap, Fyans Creek, Central Grampians National Park, Mt Victory Rd and surrounding area," they said. "If you are experiencing any symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure, the Department of Health and Human Services advises that you should seek medical advice or call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024. "Close windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering. "Road travel may be hazardous due to low visibility associated with smoke. Signs may be in place to slow traffic. Obey all traffic signs and instructions from fire agency crews near the burn. For travel times and roadworks check http://traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/cf975ed3-0fac-434c-87fe-cd3aa43cb3c5.png/r2_43_938_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg