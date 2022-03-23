"Gatherings 2022. The Grampians Way" arts to activate outdoors for community

Northern Grampians Shire Council in partnership with Wimmera-based arts organisation ACT Natimuk will activate outdoor spaces within the shire from May to June this year as part of an exciting project called "Gatherings 2022. The Grampians Way". Council secured $150,000 in funding from the Victorian Government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund 2021 to deliver the project that aims to revitalise town centres and public spaces and may set the stage for a continuing winter arts festival. The State Government Outdoor Activation funding is provided to councils to support businesses and entertainment sectors that have been hard hit by COVID restrictions and instil renewed confidence in the community to participate in events in a safe manner. Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said it was great to see Northern Grampians Shire using its share of the $40 million COVIDSafe Outdoor Activation Fund to support the Halls Gap, St Arnaud, Great Western and Stawell communities. "This is part of the Government's $54.5 million Outdoor Economy Package announced last October to help councils transform more outdoor areas to get more people outdoors, support local businesses and have some fun- all while staying COVIDSafe," she said. OTHER NEWS: "I look forward to seeing locals and visitors out and about, enjoying our wonderful local arts and culture scene as well as our great local hospitality." Gatherings 2022 will offer the communities of Halls Gap, St Arnaud, Great Western and Stawell several weeks of diverse street entertainment, cultural displays and performances held outside and within close proximity of retail and hospitality businesses from early May to mid June. ACT Natimuk has selected the following artists and producers to work with communities: The series of gatherings will entertain and engage the community in arts and culture activities that complement the existing Grampians Way destination marketing. The project will build on local interest and momentum in the arts. Project producers will work with the local community to produce local content and works to appear on the 'Gatherings 2022' program. ACT Natimuk General Manager and 'Gatherings 2022. The Grampians Way' project producer Tracey Skinner said this is the kind of arts and culture project that epitomises the work that ACT Natimuk does on a variety of scales. "Bringing community together to collaborate, create and deliver arts and culture performances and events is what we do," she said. "And love to do! We are thrilled to work with these communities and local artists to create a legacy, to provide that connectedness, and we are hopeful that this will become an annual event." Northern Grampians Shire Council Mayor Cr Tony Driscoll said the Gatherings 2022. The Grampians Way project was a fantastic way to celebrate coming out of Covid. "Council is very thankful to the State Government for their generous contribution that will most certainly bring our towns back to life and encourage the community to come and socialise and support local business," said Cr Driscoll. "We are a small community in Northern Grampians Shire with a big appetite for the arts and in normal times attract high numbers of visitors annually to our festivals and events. "ACT Natimuk is sure to produce a program of events that is very memorable and unique to us and will increase visitation to our area; I encourage everyone from far and wide to participate and connect." Further information on the project as it develops will be available from www.ngshire.vic.gov.au/Latest-News or by call 03 5358 8700. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

