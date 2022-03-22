Stawell Harness Racing Club gives back to the community | Photos

subscribers-only,

What started off as a round the boardroom discussion turned into an event that all of Stawell will remember. Working out how the Stawell Harness Racing Club could give back to their community after two long years of Covid, a board member said he had contacts with Scott Carne from Kids in the Kitchen who had a production of 80's bands that get together and perform, why not have an open air concert. All were in agreeance, what a fantastic idea. So from there it grew wings. Coming on board to entertain all of Stawell were firstly backup band locals FYI, Scott Carne - Kids in the Kitchen, Brian Mannix - Uncanny Xmen, Sean Kelly - Models, Ally Fowler - Chantoozies, and the Eurogliders. Not to forget MC Gavin Wood and the backup band. The club wanted to provide an event that was inclusive in every way with wheelchair bathrooms, gluten free food and kids entertainment - everyone was catered for. They focused on making it a family free safe event. Working with the local football/netball clubs for parking attendants and booth attendants as well as our own staff we offered drink booths and local food booths which were attended by Kerrie's Kreations, Sweet Treats, Lions Club, Jody & Co and our own Chef James created some tasty food too. OTHER NEWS: Local winery Miners Ridge provided some wine for the event. In total this event was a donation to the community of Stawell to the value of $50,000. The club sends a "huge thanks" to all board members, Racing committee members and staff who all came together as a team to create this event for the community. They said the smiles on people's faces and the comments of thanks on social media truly made all the hard work so worth it. The big question is ......What do they do next? While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/6ab3b50b-8463-44ac-b801-d88d5ec2cbb9.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg