Rising petrol costs have left small businesses and industries that are heavily reliant on transport across Stawell bearing the brunt of the price hike. The average petrol price in Stawell on Thursday was over $2 per litre for diesel and unleaded fuel. The rise is a by-product of the Russian-Ukraine war, which has seen countries across the globe place sanctions on Russian exports, including oil. As one of the biggest oil producers in the world, any disruptions have major impacts and fuel prices are widely expected to further climb. Stawell Taxi owner Veronica Clarke said the prices would have a huge impact on her business. "There is nothing we can really do about it," she said. "We had our rates, which we had planned to put our rates up in the near future before this happened. Now, those increases will be swallowed up by petrol prices." OTHER NEWS: Mrs Clarke said the taxi rates in Stawell were based on government rates, however, in regional areas the company has the option to offer their own rates. "For years we've followed the government rates and find we are one of the cheapest taxis in regional Victoria," she said. "We were able to set our own rates about four or five years ago and we chose not to. Now, the cost of living and the increased of costs of running the company has increased so it has forced us to look at our pricing even before the fuel price increase." Mrs Clarke said the company was looking into innovative ways to manage increased costs associated with running the business. "We've actually looked into potentially purchasing hybrid cars," she said. "What we've heard is this isn't just going to last a couple of months. We figured we might be better off going down the path of hybrid that still uses fuel but nowhere near as much as we do now. "We're also implementing small changes such as when a driver drops someone off rather than coming back to the depot or driving home they are to wait just around the corner for their next call. "Things like accelerating slower - you wouldn't think about that in one vehicle but when you are talking multiple cars all those things add up." Another public service business impacted is Sandlant buses. Graeme Sandlant said the increased fuel prices were starting to bite into the business. "We have to wear the cost of the increase," he said. "Our prices are increased in January each year which is set by the government. We have no control over the fuel prices - we don't have any say in it so we've just got to live with what we get. "It's all part of the deal. You get your ups and downs and at the moment we're going down in that area." MORE NEWS: Mr Sandlant said he has taken the approach of not worrying about it too much. "I've got no control over it so we've just got to leave it to the government to work out," he said. Mrs Clarke said there were a number of residents who relied on the taxi service for medical appointments, to do the shopping and to get around town as they didn't have a licence for one reason or another. "It's really tough for those people as the cost of living has increased but payments some of them might receive hasn't increased," she said. "There's not a large margin for the business side of taxis. When you look at insurance, registration, maintenance, fuel prices plus the percentage of the meter for the drivers - there isn't much left. "It does get a bit tight but we're resilient and we will get through it." The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the intergovernmental coalition that controls the levels of oil production for an estimated 44 per cent of global oil production and 81.5 per cent of global oil reserves, has previously rebuked international calls to increase oil production. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38cRyaHuZnspnzDxYNWhJCn/9e75f4f0-ea0f-4b01-a3c9-01f0e186241a.JPG/r13_316_6002_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg