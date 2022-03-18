subscribers-only,

TO IMAGINE the world we live in today, from many years ago some say is impossible. Throw in Australia experiencing some of the worst floods in history and the people of Ukraine going through the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. The Stawell Red Garters, a group of Red Cross volunteers, know a helping hand is needed and is following through with the organisation's motto "act for humanity". It's through that kindness the group is organising an appeal and will be set up out the front of Woolworths on Friday, from 10am-4pm. Red Garters president Di Holden said she felt many people in Stawell had a lot of sympathy for people both here in Australia and overseas and might not have the opportunity or knowledge of where to donate. "Funds we have raised will be passed onto Red Cross straight away to support the most vulnerable people in the communities," she said. "It's important for us to be in that prominent spot at Woolworths to not only collect donations but to spread the awareness that there are people in need around the country, and world. "It's what Red Cross is all about - helping those in need." Mrs Holden said if people weren't able to donate on the day but would like to donate they could visit the Red Cross website. "We would appreciate loose change and cash only," she said. "We have in the past had people wanting to donate but only had cards and no cash. MORE NEWS: "We encourage anyone that wanted to donate they can go to www.redcross.org.au/donate-funds/ and donate directly through the website. "Traditionally in March the Red Cross hosts the March Appeal but because of COVID-19 difficulties we didn't participate in that. People might like to donate to this instead." The Red Cross mobilises the power of humanity to bring people and communities together in times of need and builds on community strengths to achieve the following outcomes. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/7db6b274-27c9-4074-adcf-f9067b46e339.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg