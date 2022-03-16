subscribers-only,

The Pitch Music and Arts Festival returned to Moyston over the long weekend, for the first time since 2019. The festival was a sold out event, selling 15,000 tickets which brought both economic benefits and challenges for businesses and services to the region. Northern Grampians inspector Jo Janes said it was "fantastic" to see everyone in attendance at the festival had a really great time. "With 15,000 people on site, police were really pleased with the behaviour of the patrons who enjoyed fabulous weather and fun at the foot of the Grampians," she said. The four-day-long electric music festival had a high profile lineup for its fifth installment with Maceo Plex, Jayda G, Denis Sulta, Peach and Folating Points all featuring. READ MORE: In the lead up to the event inspector Janes said the main priority for local police over the weekend would be to ensure safety for patrons travelling to, from and attending the festival. Northern Grampians Police also monitored driver behaviour, including the use of mobile phones, seat belts and driver fatigue. 12 people were charged with by Victoria Police across the long weekend, the charges can be seen below: Two people were charged for exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol One person was arrested for possessing a drug of dependence and driving under the influence. Nine people were arrested for trafficking a drug of dependence. All were charged and bailed to appear at the Magistrates Court at a later date. The event is a major fundraiser for the community with locals benefiting from the influx of visitors to the region. "It is huge, over the last four years, we have probably dished out over $120,000 with grants and money made in the community," Moyston resident Lydia Jackson said. "The Moyston primary school benefit, the Moyston Willaura football club benefit the Willaura primary school and the Moyston CFA too, it's absolutely fantastic." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

