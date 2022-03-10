The Stawell Harness Racing Club is opening its doors to the public on Saturday night to celebrate a return to COVID-normal life. A jam-packed 'Return to the 80s' music extravaganza features a myriad of new wave punk royalties, headlined by Australian pop-rock godfather Brian Mannix of the Uncanny X-men. Despite his age, Mannix has shown punters that what you give is what you get with his entertaining live show reminiscent of the western suburbs "hard edged guitar pop band" of the 80s. Post-punk veteran Sean Kelly of the Models fame, Perth new wave punks the Eurogliders, rocker Scott Carne of Kids in the Kitchen, Ally Fowler of Chantoozies, The Backline band and local act FYI will support the ever-popular Mannix across the night. Best of all, the event is free. RELATED: Manning has harness racing series named in her honour Stawell Harness Racing Club president Geoff Sanderson said it will be a night to remember. "We really wanted to give back to the town and lift the spirits after two years of COVID-19," Mr Sanderson said. "We've got a jam-packed night featuring some of the 80s most iconic Australian bands. "After allocating out funds from our community grants program, the club still had some money leftover. We put our heads together and came up with this free event." Mr Sanderson said gates open at 4.30pm with music starting at 5pm. READ MORE: "Gatherings 2022. The Grampians Way": arts to activate outdoors for community "All of the music will take place in the middle of the field, so attendees can bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the entertainment," he said. "The main entertainment starts at 7pm, giving everyone time to grab something to eat from the numerous food vans on site." More than 1000 tickets have been picked up for the event; however, some tickets are still available. "I just want to thanks our committee member Nigel Keating, who has put in a tremendous amount of work to ensure this event could take place," Mr Sanderson said. To get tickets, visit https://www.trybooking.com/BXALK. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ryuJ5sa5r4JaCUgFcA3Rxk/90ba339f-80b8-4945-b21c-b9c0b079a3c8.JPG/r0_767_2592_2231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg