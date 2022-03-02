subscribers-only,

The latest data on money lost through pokies in Ararat Rural City and Northern Grampians Shire is in, and spending is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Victorian Commission for Liquor and Gambling Regulation, $716,704.38 was lost through electronic gaming machines in Northern Grampians Shire and Ararat Rural City in January 2022, a slight decrease from December 2021's losses of $755,701.89. It is also lower than January 2021, where $793,673.52 was spent. However, the municipalities are on track to exceed 2020-21 expenditure in 2021-22, with $1.47m being spent on electronic gambling machines the last two months, roughly equivalent to $65 per person. READ MORE: Tim Costello, the Chief Advocate for the Alliance of Gambling Reform said the return of gambling expenditure to pre-pandemic levels is a worrying trend. "Over the course of December and January, the communities of Ararat, Horsham and the Northern Grampians lost over $3.32 million to poker machines," Mr Costello said. "Despite lockdowns these communities lost over 8.32 million over the course of 2021 - a sobering reminder of how dangerous this predatory industry is to our safety and wellbeing. "State records were also broken with $250 million being lost by Victorians in December alone." There are currently 133 machines in four venues across both municipalities. MORE NEWS: Between July 1 and December 31 2021, spending in St Arnaud Sporting Club was $381,250, while spending at Stawell Harness Racing Club was $1,114,910 on 45 machines. St Arnaud Sporting Club has 35 machines, while Stawell Harness Racing Club has 45. In Ararat, spending at Ararat RSL during that same period was $1,103,150, while spending at Chalambar Golf Club was $456,435. Ararat RSL has 55 machines, while Chalambar Golf Club has 33. "Many of the LGAs with the highest losses are also rural communities," Mr Costello said. "Families across regional Victoria are being shamelessly preyed on by corporations looking to make a quick buck. "Yes, people are waking up to the harm being done by this predatory industry. Yes, the Victorian Government has committed to first steps in holding Crown accountable. OTHER NEWS: "But what about the hundreds of millions lost every month in pubs and clubs? What action is being taken to address this crisis in the suburbs, in the regions? "Harm prevention measures like universal pre-commitment, reduced opening hours and abolishing losses disguised as wins would have a significant impact in reducing these losses and the harm felt in our state. "We also need well-resourced educational campaigns aimed at bringing awareness to this ongoing crisis. "If we are to successfully reduce the harm being caused by poker machines we need to bring the community along with us." See the full details on the VCGLR website. Need to talk? You can contact Grampians Community Health's gambling services on 5362 1200, or Gambler's Help West Vic on 5337 3333 or 1800 858 858. You can also phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858 or visit gamblershelp.com.au or Lifeline on 13 11 14. If you or anyone you know would like to tell your gambling story you can get in touch by emailing alex.blain@austcommunitymedia.com.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

