Stawell Golf Bowls Club and Stawell Bowling Club head to their respective grand finals after the preliminary finals of the Grampians Bowls Association. The preliminary final of the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-22 competition saw Stawell Golf Bowling Club defeat Aradale in convincing fashion Stawell (90 shots) defeated Aradale (63 shots) to claim a 10 point to two victory. Aradale got off to a positive start, winning the first rink 34 shots to 10, however they were unable to keep the momentum rolling. Stawell easily won the second rink 38 shots to 14 and continued to win the third 42 shots to 15. Lake Bolac is scheduled to face Stawell in the Grand Final this Saturday at Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club at 1:15pm. Grand Final READ MORE: In the Grampians Bowls Association Pennant Division two Preliminary Final Stawell defeated Ararat Green to advance to the Grand Final. Stawell Bowling Club (76 shots) comprehensively defeated Ararat Gold (68 shots) to claim 12 point to 0 victory. Only one shot separated the two teams in the first rink with Stawell claiming a 24 to 23 shot victory. Stawell won the second rink by three shots (29-26) and the third rink by four shots (23-19) in a dominant performance. Aradale is set to host Stawell Bowling Club this Saturday in the division two grand final with a 1:15pm start time. Preliminary Final While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

