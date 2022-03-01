subscribers-only,

Pomonal were crowned Grampians Cricket Association under 16s champions for the 2021-22 season. Pomonal were the dominant side all season, winning four out of their six matches to finish on top of the ladder after the home and away season. The final match of the season was played on neutral territory at Central Park in Stawell against second placed side St Andrews on Sunday, February 27. After winning the toss, Pomonal sent St Andrews in to bat and the Ararat based side scored a respectable 5-150 after 40 overs. St Andrews opening batsman Sam Preston was the first to fall, which brought Deakan Hemley to the crease who could put together a 10 run partnership with Jim Jennings before the latter would be dismissed for 17. Caleb Summers was the next batter in for St Andrews who was run out for four runs, bringing Will Chammings to the crease. READ MORE: Hemley (36 runs) and Chammings (50 runs) proceeded to put on a 61-run stand, the biggest of the St Andrews innings. Brady McMahon was the pick of the bowlers for Pomonal, bowling four maidens and taking 2-9 off eight overs. In reply, Pomonal chased down the target in the 38th over with five wickets in hand. Opening batsman Jonathon Baker was dismissed early which brought 2021-22 GCA under 16s leading run scorer Tommy Spry to the crease, who helped turn momentum in the way of Pomonal. Spry (21 runs) and opener Brady McMahon (50 runs) put on a 55-run partnership that helped set up the victory. Number four Harry Evans scored 19 runs before being run out, although it was the bottom order of Lane Jackson (17 runs) and Ruby Evans (15 runs) which helped secure the win. Jesse Ward was the best bowler for St Andrews, taking 2-23 off five overs. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/0d83fa04-828f-4783-8a2c-dccd33934d80.jpg/r0_229_375_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg