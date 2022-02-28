subscribers-only,

Stawell saw a decrease in water usage in 2021, especially over the winter months. Last year was Australia's coolest year since 2012 and the wettest since 2016. GWMWater managing director Mark Williams said, as the statistics show, summer months typically see higher water usage as residents water gardens and use water to stay cool. "Although it is important to stay hydrated and cool on hot days, we need to ensure we are using water wisely and in line with Permanent Water Saving Rules which apply at all times across Victoria," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: In Jan-March of 2021, the town saw a significant increase in usage, with the dryer condition a possible contributing factor. In 2020 residents used on average 54.24 kilolitres while the number jumped to 63.14 kilolitres per residential connection in 2021. Over the second quarter of 2021, Stawell residents' water usage declined from 44.59 kilolitres on average per residential connection to 41.78 last year. While usage in the final two quarters remained relatively steady. READ MORE: In November, the Bureau of Meteorology declared a La Nina a reality, contributing to the country's wettest spring in 10 years. La Nina is part of a cycle known as the El Nino-southern oscillation, involving a natural shift in ocean temperatures and weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean, bringing high levels of rain, floods and cyclones. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

