Stawell and District U3A embraced the new COVID-19 world with a new program and meeting address. U3A stands for University of the Third Age, which provides an opportunity for older people to study a subject they had previously not had the chance to and participate in many educational, creative and leisure activities. U3A president Gabrielle Chamberlin said the group "never forgets to have fun" as highlighted through their recent visit to Stephen and Glenda Gliese's Alpaca Farm. "The alpacas were happy to show as much curiosity towards the two-legged creatures as we were to them," she said. "It was obvious to us Stephen and Glenda have a special rapport with their animals as all twenty-four alpacas have names, and they answered Stephen's command unhesitatingly." Ms Chamberlin said Stephen Gliese shared his vast knowledge to the group about the alpaca breed, from learned behaviours to mating habits and the strong sense of duty the alpaca have when they guard sheep. "U3A got the feeling in our short visit we had only heard a minuscule of what Stephen knows about alpacas," she said. OTHER NEWS: The group then made their way to Stephen and Glenda's organic vegetable garden before moving onto the farm shop. "Needless to say no one went home empty handed," Ms Chamberlin said. The 2022 theme of study for the group will be the history of Stawell and its surroundings. "During the year we will look at the history of architecture, indigenous culture, agriculture, and council matters within the district," Ms Chamberlin said. The first presentation of the year is on March 8 on the history of the Uniting Church organ and the Lutheran Church organ, including a live performance. Stawell and District U3A have added Stawell Entertainment Centre Supper Room as their Tuesday Art Program and Special Interest Program meeting address replacing Stawell Library as the Friday program meeting place. New members are welcome and can contact Gabrielle Chamberlin on 0427 700 258. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

