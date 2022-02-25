subscribers-only,

The annual StawellBiz Easter Saturday Sensation is set to return in style, with festivities planned for the whole family. The festivities are set to run from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, April 16. After not being able to bring the main street to life for the past two years, StawellBiz president Llew Clark has declared this year's event "one not to be missed". "We have missed out for a couple of years, we haven't been able to have anything like this which is really exciting," he said. "This year, we are wanting to ramp it up again and make it an event everyone can enjoy. "We are really passionate on making this years Easter sensation a major success." READ MORE: The main street of Stawell is typically buzzing on Easter Saturday with excitement and anticipation of the Stawell Gift. Pre COVID-19, festivities would fill every corner of the main street with amusement rides, live music, food trucks and many more attractions keeping residents and tourists entertained over the Easter long weekend. In 2019, more than 130 runners participated in the Lindsay Kent memorial fun run the following morning, with runners and walkers making their way through the streets of Stawell, taking in the picturesque views of the Grampians as they participated in the run. Grampians Wellbeing's Sheree Inglis and Inspired Yoga's Bree Harrison also joined forces for a Yoga in the Park event at Cato Park on the Sunday morning. The Easter Saturday Sensation was proceeded by the Stawell Lions Club's annual carnival, which was full of life with large crowds attending the event. Mr Clark said StawellBiz planned to capitalise on the increased tourism over the Easter period. "On Easter Saturday morning the town is obviously very busy with tourists," he said. "We are trying to tie the main street sensation with all of the other festivities that are happening within the district over the weekend. "On Friday there is the Great Western Rodeo and on Saturday morning is our Easter Sensation and then Saturday afternoon and over the weekend is the Stawell Gift." READ MORE: StawellBiz has an array of attractions organised for everybody to enjoy. "We are trying to really promote the main street ahead of Easter Saturday and are wanting to make it a very family oriented atmosphere, "he said. "We are in touch with various amusement and entertainment providers at the moment, local musicians and looking to hold various market stalls for local providers. "We also have a mobile zoo coming and there will be animal patting there too, which will be lots of fun." StawellBiz would love to hear from any local organisation who would be interested in putting in a display down the main street, whether it was the local car club or football club. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stawellbiz-easter-extravaganza-tickets-273983109857?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/2bac14b1-f990-409c-a0cf-74549e7f5ca7_rotated_180.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg