AFTER a snap lockdown cutting florists off at their knees in 2021, Little Stems Florist in Stawell turned it around in 2022. There were plenty of chuckles and some fawning over a small competition co-owners Melanie Spence and Bernadette Johnson decided to host for Valentine's Day. They reached out to the Stawell community to see if any young and handsome men would like to be in a friendly competition. "We got hold of a few good looking, local boys who wanted participate for us," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We did a giveway. Ladies or men could enter, they had to name the men in the comments and then they went into the draw to win a bunch of roses." Ms Spence said they had a huge response to the competition. "We had an inbox full of messages asking whether they were single and who they were," she said. "It was good, it was a bit of a laugh." Beyond having a laugh, Ms Spence said it shows how Stawell support their small businesses. "It show how the community was willing to rally behind businesses," she said. Ms Spence said the boys in the photos did not expect such a reaction. "There were a couple that quite enjoyed it," she laughed. Valentine's Day this year still had its challenges with the high prices of roses, Ms Spence said. "It put a bit of a damper on the takings for us," she said. "All in all we had a great year. Last year we were in lockdown. We'd already been to market and bought thousands of dollars worth of flowers and we were put into lockdown the very next day. It was good to have a good one this year." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

