Another round of GCA has come and gone with Youth Club (A Grade) and St Andrews (B Grade) winning thrillers over the weekend. A Grade Round 15 Buangor-Tatyoon defeated Pomonal by 109 runs at Pomonal Cricket Ground After winning the toss, Buangor-Tatyoon scored 6/204 from 40 overs with Tyler Cronin leading the charge with an impressive 111 not out. Cronin came to the crease at 3/13 and steadied the ship with Jarrod Blandford (17 runs) and Michael Harricks (31 runs) to post a competitive total. In reply, Pomonal was bowled out for 95 in the 34th over in a disappointing batting performance. Lachie Green top scored with 16 runs and Alex McDougall and Shaun Allen took three wickets for Buangor-Tatyoon. Youth Club defeated Swifts-Great Western by 9 runs at Central Park (Stawell) Matt Healy (36 runs) and Rob Scott (30 runs) top scored for Youth Club as they scored 8/119 after 40 overs. Jack Harney bowled a destructive spell for Swifts-Great Western taking 4-8 off three overs. The Clubbers bowled out Swifts-Great Western for 110 in the 34th over. Opener Sam Cocks top scored with 29 runs in the chase while Tom Thulborn and Christian Slorach took four wickets for Youth Club. Halls Gap defeated Chalambar by nine wickets at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve After deciding to bat first, Chalambar only managed to score 119 runs in 32.2 overs. Halls Gap chased down the modest total in 19 overs with nine wickets to spare. Charlie McIntosh was terrific in the chase, scoring 89 runs not out and Joseph Martin was a good supporting act with 31 runs. OTHER NEWS: B Grade: Round 12 St Andrews defeated Rhymney-Moyston by two runs wickets at Alexandra Oval After being sent in to bat St Andrews scored 7/104 after 35 overs. Captain Riley Taylor top scored with 12 runs, while Matthew Dean and Daniel Walker took two wickets for Rhymney-Moyston. St Andrews were able to bowl Rhymney-Moyston out for 102 runs in the 35th over, to win by two runs. David Padley top scored with 29 runs and Ethan Summers took four wickets in the win for St Andrews. Navarre defeated Halls Gap at Navarre Recreation Reserve Results for this match were not released at the time of publication. Swifts-Great Western v BYE READ MORE: Preview A Grade: Pomonal will be confident of defeating Halls Gap at home this week after defeating them in round 11 by three wickets. Clayton Macklay took 3/30 off eight overs and also scored 68 runs in the win. Swifts-Great Western will be confident of defeating Chalambar at home this week, after defeating them by 194 runs in round 11. They scored a massive 306 runs with Sam Cocks leading the charge with 172 runs. Buangor-Tatyoon are set to host Youth Club on Saturday in a rematch of their round 11 84 run win. Riley Wood scored 51 runs and James Phillips took 3/6 off seven overs in the win. Halls Gap travel to Pomonal this weekend to avenge their three wicket loss in round 11. Charlie McIntosh (46 runs) and Joseph Martin (47 runs) stood tall with the bat in the loss while Tobie Ripper took three wickets. Youth Club will travel to Tatyoon Recreation Reserve this weekend in an attempt to avenge their 84 run loss to Buangor-Tatyoon in round 11. Clinton Slorach and Nick Baird took three wickets in defeat, although it wasn't enough as they were bowled out for 62. Chalambar face Swifts-Great Western in Stawell on Saturday. In round 11 they lost by 194 runs to Combine with Sam Pilgrim top scoring with 74 runs. Round 16 B Grade: Navarre will travel to face Swifts-Great Western on Saturday to face Swifts-Great Western. In their previous clash they lost by 27 runs with Tom Hannett top scoring with 33 runs. Swifts-Great Western host Navarre at Great Western Recreation Reserve in round 13. In round 10 they defeated Navarre by 27 runs with Marc Collins scoring 48 runs. Halls Gap will host St Andrews this week and will look to avenge their round 10 loss to the Ararat based side. They were bowled out for 53 with four batsmen bowled out for a duck in the loss while Caleb Bretherton impressed with the ball, taking two for 28 off seven overs. Rhymney-Moyston have the bye this weekend. St Andrews are set to travel to Halls Gap this weekend to face Halls Gap in a rematch of their 132 run round 10 win. James Menzies scored an impressive 60 runs and Luke Spalding (4/12) took a historic hat trick. Round 13

