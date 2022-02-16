HALLS GAP residents may experience outages as Telstra upgrades its mobile base station in the area. The works are expected to impact Telstra 3G and 4G services in the town during daylight hours between Wednesday, February 23 and Thursday, February 24. Telstra mobile customers may start receiving text messages advising them of the upcoming work to improve 4G capacity to Halls Gap early this week. Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted. READ MORE: Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services. Telstra Regional General Manager Steve Tinker said the work was part of Telstra's ongoing investment across the region. "Our commitment to regional areas is about more than just giving people a good network to stream movies on. It's about making sure everyone can benefit and thrive in the new digital age," Mr Tinker said. "Once complete, these upgrades will deliver more capacity to our local mobile base station, providing better network connectivity and less congestion in Halls Gap when it's busier. "This is in addition to an additional mobile base station in the area, which was announced as part of the Federal Government's Regional Connectivity Program in mid-last year. Planning is currently underway and we look forward to delivering even better coverage and connectivity to the region. "The tower will need to be switched off during parts of the day on the 17th and 18th of February to undertake the works, but we will be able to bring 3G services back online at night." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/9d6d89c9-58b6-42c2-ae3f-7fde50ac5c54.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg