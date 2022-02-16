subscribers-only,

Another round of GCA has come and gone with Swifts-Great Western (A Grade) and Rhymney-Moyston (B Grade) picking up sizeable victories. Swifts-Great Western defeated Halls Gap by 140 runs at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Combine was bowled out for 225 after 40 overs. Jack Cann top scored with 59 runs and Sam Cocks continued his good form with 32 runs. Rikki McIntosh 3-48 and Tobie Ripper 3-50 were Halls Gap's most damaging bowlers. In response, Halls Gap only managed to score 86 runs before being bowled out in 24 overs. Riley Thomas showed some fight with 31 runs while Will Clough (three maidens, 4-23) tore through the Halls Gap lineup. Youth Club defeated Pomonal by 33 runs at Central Park (Stawell) Pomonal won the toss and decided to send Youth Club into bat who scored 6-152 after 40 overs. Nick Baird (29 runs), Deakan Hemley (24 runs) and Matt Healy (23 runs) were all able to get off to a start, without turning their innings into a big score. John Thewlis (one maiden, 2-25) and Lachlan Dalkin (2-29) were the pick of the bowlers for Pomonal. After a top order collapse Tom Spry (34 runs) and Patrick Frawley (29 runs) steadied the ship, although the Clubbers total proved too much as Pomonal was bowled out for 119. Buangor-Tatyoon defeated Chalambar by eight wickets at Alexandra Oval Chalambar was bowled out in the 36th over for 137, after deciding to bat first. Luke Walker top scored with 54 runs and Guddie Singh added a further 44 runs. Sam Cronin was the pick of the bowlers with 2-15 from six overs. Buangor-Tatyoon chased down the total in 25 overs with eight wickets to spare. Opener James Arney was terrific with 65 runs and Shaun Allen reached 50 runs. Swifts-Great Western defeated St Andrews by three wickets at North Park (Stawell) St Andrews decided to bat and scored 9-158 after their 35 overs. Brody Taylor (28 runs) and Daniel Collins (24 runs) were the standout batters for St Andrews and Marc Collins was the best bowler for Combine with 3-26. Swifts-Great Western chased down the total with three wickets to spare. Travis Nicholson top scored with 93 runs while Sam Summers took two wickets for St Andrews. Rhymney-Moyston defeated Halls Gap by 261 runs runs at Moyston Recreation Reserve Rhymney-Moyston chose to bat first and scored a mammoth 6-295 after 35 overs. David Taylor led the way with 107 not out and Mathew Dean was also impressive with 64 runs. Jayden Nelson was the best bowler for Halls Gap, taking four wickets from six overs. Halls Gap struggled with the bat, scoring 34 runs with Sam Jenkinson top scoring with 23. David Taylor was the pick of the bowlers with 3-13 off three overs. Navarre v BYE Preview Pomonal will hope for an easier win than their nail-biting clash in round 10 when they defeated Buangor-Tatyoon by two wickets. Lachie Dalkin was superb with five wickets last time the sides met. Swifts-Great Western will be aiming to replicate their round 10 performance when they defeated Youth Club by eight wickets. Travis Nicholson had a great game in the last corresponding match, scoring 107 not out. Buangor-Tatyoon will look to avenge their round 10 loss to Pomonal this weekend. Callum Baker was the side's best batter in round 10, scoring 30 not out. Halls Gap will be desperate to do better this weekend than in round 10 when they lost by eight wickets. Seven players scored less than five runs in a disappointing performance. Youth Club will be optimistic they can defeat Swifts-Great Western after scoring 207 in their last encounter. Nick Baird was terrific in defeat in round 10, scoring 114 runs. Chalambar will look to once again look to restrict Halls Gap to a small total as they did in round 10 when they bowled them out for 46 runs. Luke Walker and Teague Vincent both took three wickets in the win. Round 15 B Grade: Navarre will look to get revenge on Halls Gap this weekend after losing in their last matchup in round seven. Swifts-Great Western have the bye this weekend. Halls Gap will travel to face Navarre this week and will be confident they can win after defeating them last time they met. Rhymney-Moyston will travel to Ararat to face St Andrews and will look to improve from their six wicket loss in round seven. Opener David Padley top scored with 30 runs in the loss. St Andrews will host Rhymney-Moyston at Alexandra Oval this weekend. They will be confident of picking up another win after claiming all six points in round seven. Sam Summers and Riley Taylor scored 29 not out in the six wicket victory. Round 12

