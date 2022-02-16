subscribers-only,

A youth group for the Grampians region is taking entertainment into their own hands, with a host of events on the horizon for 2022. Grampians Youth Events is a committee ran by young people to provide events for other young people in the region. The group's hard work is already paying off, with two events - including big names - planned for Stawell in early 2022. On February 25, Grampians Youth Events will host the SPAFest - GYE Factor youth showcase, in which young people aged 15 to 25 can showcase their talents on stage at the Stawell Entertainment Centre. On Saturday, March 5, the group will host the Push All Ages tour at the Stawell Town Hall, which will feature performances from The Smith Street Band, Alex Lahey and Triple J local artist winners Sami and Brody Gray. READ MORE: The GYE committee will produce a draft calendar of events for 2022 to be released soon, and will look to bring back "Funky Fridays", held on the last Friday of each month, to the Stawell Neighbourhood House. Grampians Youth Events puts on events through State Government FreeZa funding with the support of Grampians Community Health in partnership with Stawell Performing Company Inc and the Stawell Neighbourhood House. Grampians Community Health health promotion officer and Stawell FreeZa coordinator, Melissa Mair, said COVID-19 had been challenging but the committee continued to work hard to create local events. "During COVID lockdowns they met on line then in open spaces as restrictions eased before finally getting back at the GCH youth room," she said. Committee members also attended The Push Event training and state-wide meetings online and travelled to Melbourne to the FReeZa annual youth summit get together, and planned and delivered the Harmony Day Picnic in the Park, Arcad - I - con pop culture event and the COVIDween disco in 2021. Ms Mair said wonderful community support ensured events were run safely and that young people are mentored and supported to achieve their goals. "This year they hope to kick off with as many young locals as possible registering to perform at the GYE Factor on February 25 and they're hoping for an amazing gig on March 5 in Stawell with The Push All Ages Tour," she said. GYE emerging leaders Annie Smethurst and Pixie Cunningham say creating activities for themselves and other young people is fulfilling. The Year 11 students are taking leading roles in GYE and encourage other young people to get involved in the events and the planning stage. Pixie was alerted to the committee by her mother and then invited Annie to join. "My mum found it on Facebook and thought it would be something I would be interested in," she said. "At the time it was just something new and I was willing to try, and I thought Annie would also be interested." OTHER NEWS: Annie was happy to give it a try and is glad she did. "I enjoy being involved in the community and connecting with more people," she said. "It has been pretty rough through COVID but it was nice to stay connected with a group of people and look forward to going back into the community and doing something after being stuck inside for so long." Pixie said GYE members brainstorm ideas and then choose events they like and think other people will be interested in, while also considering what works well with SPACi. "We try to come up with events that will engage a wide range of youth, often music events because they bring a lot of people together," she said. While enjoying organising activities for others, Annie and Pixie also gain personal benefits from their contributions. "We make a lot of connections that will help us," Annie said. "I personally enjoy seeing other people be happy but we're developing all sorts of skills; how to do marketing, how to budget, how to use money, do grant applications." "There aren't many opportunities for young people because we're a small town but this group has definitely helped me to get out of my comfort zone," Pixie said. "It brings on new experiences, it's a new opportunity and you discover things you don't know about yourself." They hope the two upcoming events will strike a chord with young people looking to reconnect after lockdowns. "GYE Factor will give people a chance to show their skills, and with The Push we have some bigger bands and support artists that should create a lot of interest," she said. The group is welcoming of new members and inviting young people aged 12-25 to potentially join the youth committee to plan and organise events. GYE meets from 4-6pm on Mondays in the GCH Youth Room, Stawell Health and Community Centre, all welcome. People can also follow GYE on their Facebook page Grampians Youth Events.

