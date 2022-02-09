Tylers Rural join Nutrien Ag Solutions retail business

Tylers Hardware & Rural Supplies and Nutrien Ag Solutions have reached agreement for Tylers Rural to become part of the Nutrien Ag Solution Retail Business. The agreement was completed on 1 February 2022. Tylers Rural has been operating in the Victorian Wimmera for more than 33 years, and throughout its history has had a very strong affiliation with Nutrien Ag Solutions as an independent member. Nutrien Ag Solutions South East Australia Region Manager Jon White said the Tylers Rural business which had three locations at Rupanyup, Stawell and Murtoa would operate as Nutrien Ag Solutions, after the new agreement, with Terry, Kelvin and Adrian Tyler continuing to lead the business. "This is a really exciting announcement, and we are pleased to welcome the staff from Tylers Rural across to the Nutrien business. We have had a long association with Tyler family and business and are looking forward to building on all the great work that they and their team have achieved, particularly Tyler Rural's strong in-field agronomic presence, which complements our business," said Mr White. OTHER NEWS: "This acquisition provides Nutrien an opportunity to expand our merchandise and fertiliser offering to customers in each of these key communities, and bring the full range of Nutrien Ag Solutions activities." Tylers Rural co-owner Kelvin Tyler said this was the start of an exciting new chapter for the business. "Our valued customers remain our priority, and they can continue to expect the same high level of service and support, from the same familiar faces at our existing locations," said Mr Tyler. "The integration will also see all three stores expand their range of agronomic services, as well as offering additional finance, insurance, livestock, wool and real estate services." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/58a02400-7b1a-4a78-b17b-49d8b6f2ce3f_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1538_3024_3247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg