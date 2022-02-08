subscribers-only,

THE POWER Saver Bonus has been extended for Victorians- the deadline was extended from January 31 to the end of June. Member for Lowan, Emma Kealy, had been a staunch supporter of the $250 bonus. "This government has overseen huge increases in energy prices, so continuing the Power Saving Bonus scheme is the least they can do to help people access some financial relief, particularly after the difficulties of the past two years," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I wrote to more than 10,000 households across the Lowan electorate to advise them of the bonus, and my office received dozens of calls and emails in response from people saying they would not have otherwise known about the assistance available, and that they were so pleased to be able to access a little bit of help." Ararat and St Arnaud Neighbourhood Houses are available to help out people seeking to apply to the bonus. St Arnaud Neighbourhood House staff member Rachel Hendry said they have already helped over 100 people get the $250 bonus. "It's been really good," she said. "It's been able to help people cut down on costs." Ms Kealy applauded the work of the Neighbourhood House in its role helping the community. "Our region's neighbourhood houses have done an amazing job in providing an outreach service to people who need help applying for the bonus," she said. The Power Saver Bonus is open for people with a Pensioners or Concession card. Call to book an appointment at either the St Arnaud or Ararat Neighbourhood Houses or drop in during opening hours. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

