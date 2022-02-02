Proposed Tunnel Track to join Pomonal to the Grampians Peaks Trail

subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council have submitted a building application for a walking track that would connect Pomonal to the Grampians Peaks Trail. The Tunnel Track Loop is part of Ararat Rural City's 2017-2021 actions plan outlining the potential for development in the region. The track would be an upgrade to the existing Tunnel Track, which officially begins at the end of Tunnel Road in Pomonal. However the submission noted an existing connection starting at Pomonal-Halls Gap Road at the Pomonal Store is a popular route for bushwalkers accessing the Grampians National Park. This route is a mix of roadside dirt footpath, gravel road and a road corridor that is overgrown with vegetation and fallen trees. READ MORE: "The track is in much need of formalisation, maintenance, clear way finding and interpretation signage," the application said. The proposed track was designed by landscape architects Outerspace in collaboration with the council. The council has split the project into two stages to "best manage existing budgets and funding agreement timeframes along with securing further investment for completion". This funding includes that already secured through the Victorian Bushfire Recovery Program, which will be used deliver part of the project. Stage One of the Tunnel Track Loop is estimated to cost $150,000 and involve site establishment, demolition and clearing for the full length of the path as well as weed control and the installation of signage and site markers. According to the application, this first stage has an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. MORE NEWS: Stage Two is estimated to cost $350,000 and involve landscaping, revegetation works, the installation of fittings such as benches and ongoing maintenance of the track. The Council's submission included a report into the ecological impact of the proposal. "Council engaged ecology and heritage Partners to completed biodiversity assessment along with targeted flora and fauna surveying," the application said. "Following advice and recommendation, Council will be using best practice mitigation measures that will minimise impact through avoiding all large trees along the alignment and by restricting works predominantly to existing low valued disturbed areas. "ARCC does not intend to remove any trees (small or large) unless necessary."

