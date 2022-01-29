Wimmera flower growers flourishing despite seasonal storms

subscribers-only,

The region's flower producers are having a marvellous season - despite some wild weather across the state. Marnoo rose grower Jackie Hendy, of Belbourie Brilliant Blooms, told Australian Community Media they'd avoided the worst of the weather. "We had terrible winds earlier, before Christmas, during which the roses struggled a little, but we've had no rain," Mrs Hendy said. "We've missed it every time, so it's quite dry. The storms are just kept going around us." The result has meant Mrs Hendy's roses are flourishing. READ MORE: "I've been looking at all the red roses there they're coming on very well, and the dahlias are just starting to flower," she said. "They're a bit late this year because of the cold start we had - we didn't have much heat until recently, but it's all looking good." Across at Laharum, Wimmera Wildflowers' Amanda Beats was in equally cheerful spirits about their plants. "We have natives and so (the weather) hasn't really affected us," Ms Beats said. "Occasionally we get a little bit of damage from the heat, but not much else." Ms Beats said the farm had avoided the worst of the weather. MORE NEWS: "We had good winter rains and spring rains, but it hasn't actually really rained much rain at all in December," she said. "In January, like we've had like one millimeter of rain so far; we haven't had any thunderstorms or any kind of rain event of any significance." Hardy like the plants they grow, Wimmera Wildflowers have been growing flowers at Laharum for over 30 years. During summer, Ms Beats said Wimmera Wildflowers mainly sold eucalyptus foliage. "Australian native flowers flower mostly during the winter and spring, so at the moment we are just selling eucalyptus foliage," she said. The company operates a stand at the Epping Market and has been able to continue selling their flowers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However it hasn't been a great season for every grower in Victoria. Soho Rose Farm's Kristy Tippett told Australian Community Media she'd lost "the biggest and best" crop they'd had. Mrs Hendy can feel Ms Tippett's pain more acutely than most, and said she feels fortunate her own flowers have thus far flourished. "Everything (at Soho Rose Farm) just wiped out... it's hard to imagine. It's devastating there on such a huge scale," Ms Hendy said. "I follow (Ms Tipett) on Instagram and I got a lot of advice from her when I first started. "I'm very, very upset to see what's happened. They've done a GoFund me and I've actually put down in my name to go and help out." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

