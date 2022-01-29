coronavirus,

Northern Grampians Shire has recorded more over a dozen new cases in the latest reporting period, according to data released by the Victorian government on Saturday. Horsham Rural City's 29 new cases was the most in mid-west Victoria, followed by Northern Grampians with 19 and Ararat Rural City with 12. West Wimmera, Yarriambiack, Buloke and Hindmarsh all saw smaller case numbers, with Buloke Shire recording eight, Hindmarsh Shire five, West Wimmera Shire two and Yarriambiack Shire just one. Looking east, Pyrenees Shire saw an increase of 3 new cases and while Ballarat recorded 105. READ MORE: Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 12,250 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Friday. The new infections were detected among 6006 home rapid antigen tests and 6244 laboratory run PCR tests. Victoria's active cases have dropped below 80,000 to 79,836 after being at 101,605 on Friday. A total of 953 were in hospital on Friday, 114 in intensive care and 39 on ventilators. Another 31,422 were tested for COVID-19 and 22,139 were vaccinated. Northern Grampians Shire: 71 active cases (+19) Buloke Shire: 17 active cases (+8) Hindmarsh Shire: 31 active cases (+5) Horsham Rural Council: 132 active cases (+29) Ararat Rural City: 58 active cases (+12) Yarriambiack Shire: 20 active cases (+1) West Wimmera Shire: 6 active cases (+2) The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/196c2d6a-e663-4da8-9300-99713ab1265d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg