Grampians Bowls Association round 11 results

Round 11 of the Grampians Bowls Association saw dominant displays in both divisions with Lake Bolac (division one) and Stawell Bowling Club consolidate their place on top of their respective ladders. Division one In the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition Stawell and Chalambar claimed comprehensive victories while Lake Bolac easily accounted for Ararat VRI. Lake Bolac (78 shots) comprehensively defeated Ararat VRI (67 shots) claiming 10 out of the 12 points. The first rink was won by Lake Bolac 27 shots to 24 and Ararat VRI also lost the second rink 28-18. Ararat VRI won the final rink 25 shots to 23. Stawell (82 shots) smashed Ararat (50 shots) to claim all 12 points. All three rinks were won by the Stawell team with the biggest margin coming in the second rink when they won 33 shots to 12. Chalambar (97 shots) put Landsborough (50 shots) to the sword as they claimed all 12 points in their match. Chalamabar won the first rink 26 shots to 23, the second 33-12 and the the third 38 shots to 15. The results for the Stawell Golf Bowling Club v Aradale Bowls Club was not released at the time of publication. IN OTHER NEWS: Round 11 results saw Lake Bolac jump on top of the table with five wins, 61 points and a percentage of 108.9. Chalambar is second on the table with five wins, 59 points and 125.1 per cent. Round 12 action is pencilled in for Saturday January 29 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition fixture: READ MORE: Division two Last weekend saw Ararat VRI and Stawell Bowling Club claim massive victories, while Lake Bolac Red claimed 10 points over Ararat. Lake Bolac Red (75 shots) defeated Ararat (55 shots) to claim 10 out of the 12 points. Ararat got off to a good start winning the first rink 26 shots to 24, although they couldn't keep the momentum going. Lake Bolac would go on to win the second rink 21 shots to 17 and the third and final rink 30 shots to 12. Stawell Bowling (81 shots) demolished Ararat Green (48 shots) to claim all 12 points on offer. Stawell won all three rinks with the first being the biggest margin with 15 shots separating the two sides. Ararat VRI (83 shots) easily defeated Lake Bolac Black (57 shots) to win all 12 points. The first two rinks were won in convincing fashion by VRI, however Lake Bolac showed some fight in the final rink to go down 26-27. The results for the Stawell Golf Bowling Club v Aradale Bowls Club was not released at the time of publication. READ MORE: Heading into round 12 Stawell Bowling Club are on top of the table with seven wins, 77 points and a percentage of 135.88. Aradale Bowls Club sit second on the ladder with five wins, 58 points and 121.94 per cent. Round 12 action is pencilled in for Saturday January 29 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 2 2021-2022 competition fixture: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/f5b9ab9f-aee8-44be-baba-d1c96626959e.jpg/r0_102_2000_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg