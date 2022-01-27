subscribers-only,

A SCIENTIST currently working at the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory is the recipient of an Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours list. Dark matter laboratory chair Sue Barrell received the award for 'distinguished service to earth science through meteorology and research organisations'. Dr Barrell, a former chief scientist at the Bureau of Meteorology, has spent many years in forecasting, research, data policy and leadership roles, making significant contributions to climate science, climate policy, integrated earth observations, data infrastructure and data policy. She represented Australia internationally and led high-level activities at the World Meteorological Organization, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the intergovernmental Group on Earth Observations. Dr Barrell joined Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory Ltd in 2021, taking over from interim Chair Leonie Walsh. READ MORE: She said she was proud to stand alongside many other scientists to receive Australia Day honours. "Right now, I am feeling very honoured and pretty special, especially given the company I am in - lots of excellent scientists, with women strongly represented amongst them," she said. "It is a great moment for science, possibly coming off the increased recognition of the importance of science and data in informing our response to the pandemic. "I hope we are able to keep up the momentum, at both a political level and in terms of investment, and demonstrate how investment in science and innovation can repay society at so many levels, and spanning all areas of science, including environment, space, earth sciences, and health." Dr Barrell acknowledged the support she had received in her career, and said she was enjoying the opportunity to support scientists, and female scientists in particular, during her nominal retirement. OTHER NEWS: "Throughout my 'paid' working life, I had so many opportunities and encouragement to follow my interest in science and great mentors," she said. "Now, I am so excited to be able to give back through participation in and leadership of some exciting scientific endeavours, such as the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics. "It's great to be able to go back to my physics and astronomy roots and see how far knowledge has advanced in the meantime - and yet how much has still to be discovered. "I am also enjoying opportunities to share experiences and perspectives with those at earlier stages of their careers, both men and women. It is so exciting to see the directions they are now taking but daunting also to hear the challenges they face." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/a4b59fb1-c156-4410-8708-393260ad940d.jpg/r0_322_1600_1226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg