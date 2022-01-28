Dedicated nurse recognised as our 2022 Local Hero

subscribers-only,

For her dedication to keeping her community safe, Helen Kennedy was honoured with the 2022 Northern Grampians Shire Local Hero award at the Australia Day Awards Ceremony on January 26. Ms Kennedy has worked tirelessly over the past two years to keep her community safe from COVID-19 as a registered nurse at Stawell Regional Health. Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Tony Driscoll said Ms Kennedy was nominated for the award for her "outstanding" service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. "When the pandemic hit she became the lead co-ordinator, lead vaccinator and regional expert in all things COVID-19," he said. "She saw the COVID-19 response as her personal crusade, and her professional and personal involvement in the local community cannot be underestimated. "As a well known and well loved Stawell resident she responded to the cause by not only providing protection to the community but acted in a way that brought cohesion to our community as we combated COVID-19." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Kennedy said she would continue to keep the Stawell community safe. "I want to say thanks to everyone in the community, it is the best community," she said. "I am privileged to have had great role models in my parents growing up that taught me the value of community and volunteering. "I won't stop until everyone is safe, as safe as I can make them." Ms Kennedy is also an active community member who volunteers her time for Stawell Secondary College, Stawell Rail Trail Committee and Good Night Out Society. She has also been an active fundraiser for Stawell Regional Health, raising more than $25,000. In recent times Ms Kennedy has also volunteered her time at the Community Op Shop, WAMA and Stawell Agricultural Society.

