Chances of severe thunderstorms and rain on Australia Day 2022
WEDNESDAY is looking to be a hot and humid day for Australia Day, expect some tropical weather and not the nice sort.
Rain is forecast for most of the day, so make sure you have a backup plan for any outdoor events.
Across the Northern Grampians there is a chance of severe thunderstorms.
While it won't be as warm as the western Victoria has recently seen this week, the maximum temperature forecast for Wednesday is 33°C in St Arnaud.
Despite being overcast, the UV rating is still at an extreme rating, so remember to wear sunscreen, wear a hat and drink enough water.
Stawell:
Min 21°C , max 31°C
Humid. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.
Halls Gap:
Min 20°C, max 28°C
Humid. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.
St Arnaud:
Min 22°C, max 33°C
Humid. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20. km/h
