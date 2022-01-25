subscribers-only,

WEDNESDAY is looking to be a hot and humid day for Australia Day, expect some tropical weather and not the nice sort. Rain is forecast for most of the day, so make sure you have a backup plan for any outdoor events. Across the Northern Grampians there is a chance of severe thunderstorms. While it won't be as warm as the western Victoria has recently seen this week, the maximum temperature forecast for Wednesday is 33°C in St Arnaud. Despite being overcast, the UV rating is still at an extreme rating, so remember to wear sunscreen, wear a hat and drink enough water. Min 21°C , max 31°C Humid. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s. IN OTHER NEWS: Min 20°C, max 28°C Humid. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s. Min 22°C, max 33°C Humid. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20. km/h While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33SfCj2iYNyka6LHnSafGpc/9de66766-65f9-4710-b001-2221614ca915.jpg/r4_60_1916_1140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg