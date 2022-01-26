subscribers-only,

STAWELL Regional Health (SRH) have announced a pop-up vaccination clinic for all children aged five to 12 years old. The pop-up will run on Saturday, January 29 in building C of the SRH facility. "We have not vaccinated the young children before this date," SRH Community Engagement and Service Innovation Manager Nicolene Harvey said. "Children over 12 have attended our normal vaccination clinics since and it has been going well." IN OTHER NEWS: The pop-up clinic an initiative of Grampians Health - Stawell and Ballarat, and the Grampians Public Health Unit - in response to the community who have been asking for paediatric vaccinations in Stawell. There will be limited appointments available, but if the demand is high enough another paediatric clinic will be scheduled. In relation to the community receiving their booster shots, Ms Harvey said the community has been responsive. "The Stawell community have been embracing receiving Booster vaccines and have been very supportive of our vaccination clinic and team," she said. "We thank them for the flexibility and understanding they provided at really busy times." The SRH vaccination clinic, in direct response to the community's request, will provide a mixture of clinics that are either by appointment only, or operating as a walk-in clinic.

