subscribers-only,

Pomonal defeated Chalambar at Alexandra Oval After deciding to bat first, Pomonal was bowled out for 109 runs in the 40th over. Lachlin Dalkin top scored with 43 runs and Luke Walker was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for nine runs off seven overs. Chalambar was unable to chase down the modest Pomonal total, falling 17 runs short in the 29th over. Reece Kettle was the highest scorer with 25 runs and Clayton Mackley tore through the home side with four wickets from eight overs. Youth Club defeated Halls Gap at Central Park (Stawell) The Clubbers defeated Halls Gap by 32 runs. Halls Gap was able to restrict the home team to 6/192 after 40 overs. Jarrod Illig top scored with 52 runs and Riley Thomas and Caleb Bretherton both picked up two wickets. In reply Halls Gap fell 32 runs short scoring 160 from their 40 overs. Charlie McIntosh and Caleb Bretherton top scored with 32 runs and Thomas Thulborn was the most economical bowler with 2/5 off four overs for Youth Club. Buangor/Tatyoon defeated Swifts/Great Western at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve A James Phillips (4/15) led bowling attack restricted Swifts/Great Western to 114 after 38 overs. Marc Collins came in at number nine and top scored with 30 runs, while top order batsmen Tom Fitzgerald scored 28 runs. Buangor/Tatyoon chased down the total with ease after 35 overs with Riley Wood (42 runs) and James Phillips (34 runs) scoring a majority of the total. Marc Collins continued his good form with the bat, taking two wickets from eight overs. MORE NEWS: Swifts/Great Western defeated by Rhymney/Moyston at North Park (Stawell) Rhymney/Moyston scored 7-158 after 35 overs with Scotney Hayter top scoring with 37 runs. Jack Harney was the pick of the bowlers with 3/12 off three overs. Swifts/Great Western was bowled out for 133 in the 34th over, falling 25 runs short. Marc Brilliant ended the game 49 runs not out while David Cosgriff and Daniel Taylor took three wickets in the win. St Andrews defeated Navarre at Gordon Street Oval (Ararat) Navarre scored 9/154 after winning the toss, although it wasn't enough as St Andrews were too good with the bat. Opening batsmen Tom Hannett scored 71 runs while Ned Bohner took three wickets for St Andrews. Sam Summers turned the momentum St Andrews way, scoring 75 runs and Nick Oliver also added an impressive 54 runs. OTHER NEWS: Halls Gap will look to avenge their 95 run loss to Buangor/Tatyoon in round eight when they face off this weekend. Chalambar and Youth Club will face off for the first time since round eight when the Clubbers won in a tight contest at Central Park Pomonal forfeited their only encounter this season with Swifts/Great Western. Round 13 (January 29): St Andrews will be confident they can once again defeat Halls Gap after defeating them in round five by 87 runs. Swifts/Great Western will be out for revenge after losing to Navarre in round five by nine wickets. Round 10 (January 29): While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/db7cda93-7084-46cc-b718-cec8d65b8ced.jpg/r4_104_1995_1229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg