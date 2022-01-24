subscribers-only,

The Stawell and District Angling Club is taking advantage of the hot conditions by hitting the water this summer. The Stawell based club has been running for over 53 years and welcomes residents from near and far of all ages to join the club. Club president Ray Howard said fishing brings people together. "It's pretty important to local communities, you get a good social aspect out of it meeting different people," he said. "It's not just the joy and excitement of catching the fish; it is also about the friendships you form along the way. That's what fishing brings. "That's why I have been a part of the angling club since 1986 and nearly every year I have been on the committee, you only get out of it what you put into it." OTHER NEWS: The angling club runs competitions every second weekend from September through to May at different lakes across the region. "We run 16 competitions across the season and we usually average 20 people competing each time," Mr Howard said. "We have to take advantage of the nicer weather across the summer months. "We have quite a lot of members from Ararat, Ballarat, Stawell and all over the region." Mr Howard said fishing was a passion he developed from a young age. "I was born and bred on the banks at Mount William Creek and in those days, going back 70 years you're sitting there fishing and it gets into your blood," he said. "It is a great pastime and many other people would agree with me." Mr Howard said the club was hopeful of recruiting more juniors in the back end of the season. "One of the hardest things at the moment is it's hard to get juniors into it," he said. "They come and try and like it but then get swayed away with other interests. "It would be great for the kids of today to enjoy the great outdoors instead of staying indoors." Mr Howard said every lake in the region is "hit and miss at times". "Rocklands Reservoir is pretty good, that is the biggest one in the Grampians," he said. "Taylors Lake isn't too bad either; they are getting some really good Murray cod in there now. "Lake Wartook is pretty much a trout and Redfin perch fishery. It is pretty quiet. "You've got some good fisheries around like of course Lake Fyans, where we are mostly based." OTHER NEWS: Mr Howard believed Lake Bellfield would be a top fishery shortly with the variety of available fish. "They are starting to put cod in there (Lake Bellfield) and Golden perch as well as your Redfin perch, Trout and River Blackfish. "If you go out there you'll need a kayak although it is getting more popular each year because it is a good, cheap way to get into fishing and a lot of kids are getting into it which is good." The angling club welcomes new members from around the region with no fishing experience required. "We are a pretty active club in the community and would love more members to join," Mr Howard said. "The best way to join the club would be through Gavin Keilar on 0476 279 758. He is our booking officer and does all of the registrations. "All it takes is a phone call and you can turn up to the next competition and have a fish." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

