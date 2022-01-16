subscribers-only,

North Stawell Minerals Ltd (NSM) is inviting Stawell residents to learn about its current exploration program at a 'pop in' event at 108 Main Street from February 3-4. With modern exploration work increasing around the Stawell area, the NSM team wants to keep locals informed about its low-impact activities and answer any questions. READ MORE: NSM Chief Executive Officer Russell Krause said geologists were working in the Deep Lead and Germania areas under exploration licences 7324 and 7325 respectively. "We are conducting a mix of soil sampling and air core drilling on private and public land around the district, as well as in other mineral rich tenements between Stawell and Murtoa," said Mr Krause. "We're working on a set of highly prospective targets that could contain significant gold mineralisation. Finding a new resource in the Wimmera could sustain the future of gold processing in Stawell for generations to come." OTHER NEWS: The public can visit 108 Main Street (next to Stawell Pharmacy) any time between 9am and 4pm on both days to learn about NSM tenements, exploration methods and timelines - and to ask questions of geologists. There will also be lots of interesting items on display, including some maps of old mines in the area. This is a COVID Safe event. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/31c2f834-fa72-4947-a4d7-773b5742228f.jpg/r0_42_821_506_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg