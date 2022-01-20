coronavirus,

The Wimmera-Grampians region has recorded 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to figures released by the Victorian government. Northern Grampians Shire saw the second largest number of new cases in the region with 31, while Horsham Rural City lead new cases with 49 and Ararat Rural City recorded the third most - 15. West Wimmera, Yarriambiack and Hindmarsh all saw smaller case numbers, with Yarriambiack recording 14, Buloke eight, Hindmarsh Shire six and West Wimmera Shire just one. Looking east, Pyrenees Shire saw an increase of 10 new cases and while Ballarat recorded 214. READ MORE: Northern Grampians Shire: 46 active cases (+31) Buloke Shire: 34 active cases (+8) Hindmarsh Shire: 26 active cases (+6) Horsham Rural Council: 66 active cases (+49) Ararat Rural City: 102 active cases (+15) Yarriambiack Shire: 14 active cases (+14) West Wimmera Shire: 5 active cases (+1)

