Cases continue to increase in the Wimmera area. Northern Grampians saw 13 new cases in 24 hours. In Horsham, 31 cases were reported since 12pm on Monday, January 17. Surrounding areas Hindmarsh saw another five cases and Yarriambiack recorded another two. Victoria has seen 20,180 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, taking the state's active cases to 235,035. IN OTHER NEWS: The daily tally was made up of 8433 positive results from 39,725 lab-based PCR tests and 11,747 at-home RAT reports. Sadly, 22 people also died of coronavirus on Monday. There are 1152 people hospitalised with COVID-19 including 127 in intensive care and 43 on a ventilator 43. Monday also saw 20,562 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Victoria with 24 per cent of people over 18 now jabbed with three doses. Ararat Rural City: 113 active cases (+14) Buloke Shire: 134 active cases (+32) Hindmarsh Shire: 22 active cases (+5) Horsham Rural City: 61 active cases (+31) Northern Grampians Shire: 32 active cases (+13) Yarriambiack Shire: 7 active cases (+2) West Wimmera Shire: 8 active cases (+3) The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

