Stawell Warriors calling out for female footballers to join club

sport, local-sport,

STAWELL WARRIORS are on the look out for female footballers to join its teams for the upcoming 2022 season. With the hope of putting in a women's open team, alongside an under-18 team, the club has put a call out for all prospective players. The club is hosting training on Thursday nights at 5.15pm at Central Park. With the AFLW season commencing, the club is hoping more players will come along and try something new. The games are played on Sunday with the draw yet to be released. OTHER NEWS: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/733d1990-4cfd-4725-88f1-afd55420fc32.jpg/r3_0_1122_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg