STAWELL Warriors have secured the services of Lisa Blenheim on the netball court for the 2022 season. Longing for the feeling of community within the club, Blenheim has made the move from suburban netball out to the country where netball and football are combined as one club. Blenheim's fiance Jarrod has also signed with the Warriors for 2022. Blenheim played club netball throughout her juniors and was a feature of representative sides into her late teenager years. "Since then I played in the Eastern Football Netball League," she said. "Jarrod's (partner) football team didn't have a netball club attached. I brought over my team that I was playing with and built up another team in 2019. "In 2021 we had four teams. I'm pretty passionate about having women involved." Blenheim said upon arriving at the Warriors she felt club had a one club feel. "I keep telling people I'm going to play footy/netball," she said. "People get confused and wonder if it's a new kind of sport. I have to explain that it's not - but I'm not just playing netball, I'm being part of a club that plays both. OTHER NEWS: "In some clubs in Melbourne teams are really separate. They wear the same colours and that's about it. "I'm really keen for the community feeling. Not just for those within the club but those in the town as well to have that community feeling." Blenheim said it had been some years since she had played on outdoor netball courts and would take some time to adjust. "I've lost four grand finals in a row so I'm pretty ready to win a flag and hopefully do what I can to help the players over the line," she said. "Warriors have some good, young talent and I'm hoping to help out the senior players in offering up some guidance and support. "Things can get hot and heavy some times on the court and hopefully I can bring a level head to the court to bring out the best of them on the court." As a dietician, Blenheim said she was not unfamiliar with the area after working at Stawell Regional Health for a year after she graduated University. "I also have family connections here and that's the number one reason I've come back," she said. "After the two years of being locked in Melbourne I'm looking forward to watching my brother play football and getting my sister into netball."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/743a0930-e2da-4a7d-852e-b80a22e25524.jpg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg