The Wimmera has recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Horsham saw the largest amount of new infections, with 32 new cases, followed by Yarriambiack with 10, Buloke with seven, Hindmarsh and West Wimmera with six and the Northern Grampians with five. This brings the total number of active cases in the Northern Grampians to 46. READ MORE: Elsewhere, Ararat recorded 18 new cases, Ballarat recorded 211 and Greater Bendigo recorded 95. Across the state, Victoria recorded another 22,429 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday. The new infections were detected from 10,370 at-home rapid antigen tests and 12,059 laboratory-run PCR tests. Northern Grampians Shire: 46 active cases (+5) Buloke Shire: 29 active cases (+7) Hindmarsh Shire: 23 active cases (+6) Horsham Rural City: 101 active cases (+32) Ararat Rural City: 141 active cases (+18) Yarriambiack Shire: 20 active cases (+10) West Wimmera Shire: 10 active cases (+6) The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/115cf20c-8708-4a17-98b3-7c1586bd649f.jpg/r3_0_1191_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg