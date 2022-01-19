subscribers-only,

Former Ararat mayor Fay Hull will chair a community panel tasked with guiding the future of water and wastewater services for the region. The role of the community panel is to provide opinion, advice and recommendations on GWMWater's pricing proposals and matters of significance, for the 2023-2028 Water Price Review Submission to the essential services commission. Mrs Hull will draw on her wealth of experience in governance and community engagement to help guide the process. "I encourage people from all walks of life to apply to join the community panel," Mrs Hull said. "I think it's very important that people from the community have their say. "Offering your time to share your views gives you the opportunity to influence the outcome." OTHER NEWS: GWMWater Chairman Peter Vogel OAM said being part of the panel did not require any special knowledge or expertise. "It's a great opportunity for community members to shape all dimensions of GWMWater's service offering to communities," he said. The Community Panel will meet for up to five half days from March to June 2022. "We would like to hear from customers in the Grampians, Wimmera and Mallee regions from all sectors of the community," Mr Vogel said. To find out more or to express an interest in being part of GWMWater's Community Panel, please visit https://bit.ly/PS2023 Expressions of Interest close on Monday 31 January 2022. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/5e855634-680f-496c-9a57-a6475aeaf484.jpg/r0_1795_3840_3965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg