EVENTIDE Homes have welcomed a news Board of Governance Chair. The new Board of Governance Chair is Peter Greenberger, who has been an active director on the Board since 2015. Mr Greenberger has a strong finance background having worked in business management for most of his career. This experience was the reason he originally commenced on the board and has since been overseeing the Audit, Risk, Compliance and Finance committee as chairperson. As a couple Mr Greenberger and wife Jenny are very community minded and like to give back to the community in which they live, understanding that they may require aged care services themselves in the future. "What goes around, comes around," Mr Greenberger said. "The Eventide Homes Board of Governance has been brilliant over a long period of time and I look forward to continuing the growth of Eventide Homes with additional accommodation for the growing needs of our community. "After the recent Royal Commission into Aged Care there will be a lot of changes to the way we provide and deliver services. We have a pretty diverse and experienced board and we all look forward to the challenge." Mr Greenberger also highlighted the work of the outgoing board chair. "I would like to thank outgoing board chair Julie Dunn for her leadership," he said. "She has been magnificent in the role, especially over the last 18 months during a difficult time, as we have navigated our way through the pandemic."

