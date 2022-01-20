subscribers-only,

WITH SO many stories and reports about contracting COVID-19 with the omicron wave in full motion, it's hard to know what to think when it comes to getting the virus yourself. Health authorities have asked for people to think about what they might need if needing to isolate for seven days. A good list of on-demand TV isn't a priority, but a suggestion from many who have had to endure the seven-day wait out, with symptoms or without. The Stawell Times-News will be sharing experiences of people who have contracted COVID-19 - stories of people in different situations but challenging in their own rights. This week, the Stawell Times-News caught up with Grace Bibby, a former journalist and Stawell resident who spent time in Ballarat hospital after contracting COVID-19. Miss Bibby contracted the virus on what she thought was an innocent day out, on day two of the Boxing Day Test. While cheering on the Australian team, Miss Bibby, like many Victorians, still followed all the right protocols of wearing a mask inside and kept up good hygiene to ensure the risk of exposure was kept to a minimum. Call it unlucky, call it ill-fated - whatever you call it, Miss Bibby and her friends were exposed to the virus. Two friends got in contact with Miss Bibby after testing positive on rapid antigen tests on December 30. "I tested positive on New Year's," she said. "I couldn't believe my luck. After friends tested positive I was sure I was going to be but it was still hard to believe. We all still didn't have any symptoms which made it even harder to comprehend. "I didn't once think at the time of seeing the positive results the next few days would play out as they did." Miss Bibby said she felt the guilt of passing it along to her family members without even knowing it. "After the positive test I did start seeing symptoms come on quite quickly," she said. "But by then it was too late if I had infected others. "Within 12 hours I had a bad fever, my chest was congested and my breathing was becoming more and more restricted." Miss Bibby is a type one diabetic and has been since she was nine years old. Studies show a diabetic is at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms when contracting COVID-19. Throughout the lockdown periods of 2021, Miss Bibby and her family were living in strict quarantine arrangements - for weeks on end she would be isolated when cases rose in regional areas in order to minimise exposure to the virus. The severe symptoms didn't start showing until, one day after testing positive, Miss Bibby was admitted to the hospital. "My hospital stay was quite traumatic while being on the COVID ward," she said. "You see a nurse once every hour due to the demand of PPE and nursing staff. "To my surprise, some nursing staff would say goodnight and be there again when you woke up. They are tired and they are scared similar to what each patient is." Miss Bibby said her first morning was "the worst". "I hit my buzzer and waited for a nurse but while my breathing continued to worsen I had a panic attack," she said. "There is nothing to describe the feeling of suffocation. This was the moment I regretted not being more fearful of the virus. OTHER NEWS: "Then every medical emergency that goes through the hospital PA you wonder if those patients are making it through." Miss Bibby said the days that followed her hospital stay involved several follow up phone calls and text messages. "The Ballarat Health Service team delivered care packages with PPE for my mother who was isolating with me and also an Oximeter and Thermometer to monitor symptoms," she said. "Each day they called for my numbers. The support was wonderful. I continued to have symptoms for the majority of my isolation period. "I would sleep all day with the exception of a few hours where I would eat and shower. It is hard to explain but sometimes a 20-minute phone call to my best friends or family was enough for me to need a nap. "I would generally describe myself as an active person but with COVID I was anything but." Miss Bibby said after living through contracting the virus if she could go back and do everything in her power to avoid it she would. Miss Bibby is double vaccinated and has her third dose booked in. "While I have always been good at wearing a mask and keeping up my hygiene and following social distancing recommendations, I probably wouldn't go to the cricket," she said. "I have since watched my mother and pregnant sister go through COVID and can assure anyone whether you are vaccinated or not or have underlying health issues this can knock you around. "I coach and play basketball five times a week and get to the gym as often as I can. I would consider myself to be healthy and active. My diabetes has never stopped me from doing anything and is well controlled. "Of the eight of us that went to the cricket six tested positive. It is that easy to catch in close spaces. I have since booked in to have my third vaccination despite having the all-clear to live my best life for the next month with natural immunity." Miss Bibby said despite "getting over the virus" she still felt very fatigued and quick to tire, going about her life with a nap in the afternoon on most days. MORE NEWS: "I still have no taste or smell which for everyone that knows me would understand how frustrating that is. "My chest is still congested but for the most part, I am me again. "I have returned to basketball coaching and doing some basic bodyweight exercises as I try to put on the weight I lost." Miss Bibby said she was thankful for her family keeping her safe during 2021. "Without the vaccine, I wouldn't want to think about how I would have been with symptoms," she said. "I always knew this was serious. But after going through what I did I understand why we all went through what we did last year. "And from an immunocompromised person, I would like to thank everyone who helped keep us safe."

