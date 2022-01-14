subscribers-only,

GOOLUM Goolum Aboriginal Co-Operative will continue it's Indigenous women's support groups in 2022 despite COVID-19 challenges. A day trip to Portland has already been cancelled but organiser Tanisha Lovett remains in high spirits. "We're hoping for bigger and better this year," she said. Last year, Goolum Goolum opened their own building in Stawell, so the program was able to run there as well but 2022 will be its first full year. IN OTHER NEWS: The groups offer two time slots, a day time and a night time group. Ms Lovett explained how the Girls Night In and Girls Day Out was about connection and support for Indigenous women. "It's put together so us women and the community can stay connected to each other through different activities or events," she said. "Could be cultural, art based, healthy lifestyle based. Anything really." Ms Lovett said the groups are more important than ever thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're stronger together and we're there to support each other," she said. "It's a special place to be and a safe space as well." Ms Lovett said there is no shame in coming along to give it a go. "We all have something going on, so don't feel like you have to go it alone, we can go through it together," she said. Ms Lovett said her goal would be to have the Stawell group as successful as the Horsham group. "I'd like to see a big group of women who are there regularly who are comfortable in that space," she said. If you're keen contact Goolum Goolum on 5381 6333 and ask for Tanisha. If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.

