Stawell Regional Health, Northern Grampians Shire Council, Stawell Neighbourhood House and Stawell CWA have all banded together to run a fundraising event for the Capes 4 Kids Charity during the upcoming school holidays in January 2022. Capes 4 Kids is an Australian charity that creates and distributes handsewn capes for children undergoing treatment in hospital. The Capes 4 Kids mission is "Empowering children with the gift of a cape for courage, for love and support - for whatever, whenever, however they need during illness". Stawell Regional Health Capes4Kids program coordinator Courtney Ellen said the health service had partnered with the program for more than two successful years. READ MORE: "To date we have received more than 200 capes that we have been able to utilise in our paediatric patients care. The money raised will again go directly to the Capes 4 Kids Inc. to continue to help and support children in our community, while undergoing treatment at Stawell Regional Health," she said. The Stawell fundraiser will run from Tuesday 11th to Tuesday 18th January 2022. To keep this event as COVID-safe as possible, it will be run as a treasure hunt across the course of the week. Participating families and community members will need to locate laminated superhero posters throughout the CBD of Stawell. The event is designed for participants to do the course in their own time throughout the week. Goodie bags with stickers, colouring-in posters of superhero capes and participation certificates will be handed out to all children who complete the treasure hunt upon return of their answer sheets. OTHER NEWS: Participants can enter in the fundraiser at registration stations at Stawell Library, Stawell Sports and Aquatic Centre or Stawell Neighbourhood House; look for the life-sized, cape-wearing child mannequins indicating a station. The entry fee is $5 and entrants will be given a sheet of clues and answers with course instructions. Donations from non-participants will also be accepted and tax-deductible receipts upon registration are also available on request. Northern Grampians Shire Council Mayor Cr Tony Driscoll anticipated the event would generate a lot of community empathy particularly with young families who may have a direct connection to children that the charity supports. "We are a very generous and community minded shire and Council are very pleased to be associated with this fundraising event," Mayor Cr Driscoll stated. "I encourage everyone to dig deep and donate to make an empowering difference for children undergoing treatment in hospital." "A big thank you to all our generous community members who support and donate to this program", Lead Executive Officer, SRH, Kate Pryde said. "I encourage families and children to participate and enjoy the treasure hunt across Stawell, knowing that your contribution will in return support young children gain courage when facing treatment at the health service." More information about the program is available by contacting Northern Grampians Shire Council Stawell Library on (03) 5358 1274.

