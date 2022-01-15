Drink driver fined for speeding through Stawell

subscribers-only,

A Northern Territory man has been fined and must stay off the road for a year after he was caught racing through Stawell last year. Augustino Daw, 32, appeared in Stawell Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 11, via videolink, where he pleaded guilty to speeding and drink driving. A police prosecutor said on August 21, 2021, Daw was travelling on the Western Highway, when a highway patrol officer detected him driving at 114km/h in a 100km/h zone at 6.50pm. Daw was apprehended by police at Longfield Street, Stawell. The prosecution told the court Daw "smelt of intoxicating liquor". READ MORE: A preliminary breath test detected traces of alcohol and a second test at the Stawell police station at 7.23pm recorded a blood alcohol-concentration of 0.059%. Daw told police during the interview on August 21 that he was "not aware" he was intoxicated and had "just a couple of beers". Daw's lawyer, Luke Simpson, told the court his client had been driving back to Melbourne for the funeral of his nephew. Mr Simpson said that Daw, who works in community development, was a family man and was remorseful of his actions. Magistrate Michael McNamara fined Daw $750 and cancelled and disqualified his licence for 12 months.

