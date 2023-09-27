The Stawell Times-News
Looking back at Stawell's George Mitchell and Sons | Digging up the past

By Stawell Historical Society
September 27 2023 - 6:00pm
Another chapter in the history of Stawell ended on Friday, June 5, 1987, when the business trading as 'George Mitchell and Sons' closed its doors for the final time.

