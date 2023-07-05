The Stawell Times-News
Council raises flag in celebration of NAIDOC Week

July 6 2023 - 9:00am
Norther Grampians Shire councillors and staff attended a flag raising ceremony in Stawell on Monday. Picture supplied.
Norther Grampians Shire councillors and staff attended a flag raising ceremony in Stawell on Monday. Picture supplied.

Northern Grampians Shire Council is celebrating NAIDOC Week 2023 from July 2-9, 2023, with activities planned at locations throughout the shire.

