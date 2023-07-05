Council raises flag in celebration of NAIDOC Week

Northern Grampians Shire Council is celebrating NAIDOC Week 2023 from July 2-9, 2023, with activities planned at locations throughout the shire.
Throughout the week, the council will host and attend events that promote understanding, respect, and appreciation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders.
Northern Grampians Shire mayor Kevin Erwin encouraged all community members to participate in NAIDOC Week activities.
"By coming together and embracing our shared history, we can build a stronger, more harmonious future for all," he said.
NAIDOC Week is a significant event that celebrates the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
It provides an opportunity for all Australians to come together, learn, and engage with the rich diversity of Indigenous heritage and the ongoing journey towards reconciliation.
This year's theme, For Our Elders, honours the wisdom, knowledge, and resilience of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders, recognising their invaluable contributions to the community and the preservation of Indigenous culture.
To lead the week, the council held flag raising ceremonies on Monday, 3 July 2023 in both Stawell and St Arnaud. The Northern Grampians Shire community was also invited to attend the official opening of the Goolum Goolum Hub in Stawell at 2pm on July 3.
The Stawell Library has set up a book display featuring a selection of newly acquired books and welcome everyone who would like to explore NAIDOC week with them to visit, with younger community members invited to NAIDOC Week Storytime in Stawell on Thursday July 6 and Friday July 7 at 10.30am.
The St Arnaud Library NAIDOC Week Storytime will be held on Thursday July 6, 10.30am.
Budja Budja Aboriginal Co-operative will host a flag raising ceremony on Thursday July 6 at 11.00am at the Budja Budja Medical Centre, Grampians Road, Halls Gap and has extended an invitation to the wider community to attend.
In Halls Gap, The Future, a mural work by St Arnaud-based artist Kyle Tourney, honours local First Nations young people at the Halls Gap Pop Up Park and can be visited anytime.
Those visiting the mural will be able to access an Augmented Reality animation, Gariwerd, created by local First Nations artist Tanisha Lovett, with Dave Jones.
Instructions on how to access and view the animation overly are available at the Halls Gap Visitor Information Centre.
For more information about NAIDOC Week 2023 and to access an excellent suite of resources visit the NAIDOC Week website at www.naidoc.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.