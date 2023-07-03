When Marie Hosking and her husband, Murray Hosking, moved to Stawell eight years ago, the couple joined The Lions Club to meet new people and join the community.
Now Marie is looking for more people to join the Stawell Lions Club.
"The Lions Club has been in Stawell for 50 years," she said.
"We've got one member who has been in it for 45 years. Others have been for 40 years, 30 years and 20 years.
"But we're starting to struggle with the age of our membership.
"It's difficult to get people to join. It's not just us. It seems to be across the board.
"We're looking for the newly retired or people that have moved into the area and looking for something to connect them to the community."
Despite the decline in membership, the Stawell Lions Club president said the group was still active in the community.
"We do barbecues at the harness racing, and we're doing a barbecue with tea and coffee at the SES site on July 8. We're providing sausages, hamburgers, and hotdogs," she said.
"We still do Driver Reviver at Federation Park and offer free tea, coffee, and biscuits to travellers. We try to encourage them to take a break.
"The coffee is donated by Bushels, and the biscuits are donated by Arnotts. We also provide water bottled water."
The ability to give back to others in the community was another reason Marie joined the Lions Club.
"We also do Meals on Wheels, where we have a roster and deliver meals to the elderly. We collect stamps and spectacles, and then the money goes to another charity," she said.
"We also support local people. Anybody can send us a letter and request assistance, and if we feel it falls within our parameters, we will give help.
"We also donate to different projects, such as the hospital. We've donated a few times for various causes.
"Everything that we've raised through fundraising 100 per cent goes back into the community, which is one of the reasons why I joined Lions. I liked that side of it."
Anyone can become a member of the Stawell Lions Club, with contact information found on the Stawell Lions Facebook page, in brochures at the Driver Reviver, and at the library.
Marie said business meetings occurr every second Tuesday of each month, and a dinner meeting takes place on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
According to Marie, the dinner meetings are social events.
"Dinner meetings are at the National Hotel," she said.
"We usually have a guest speaker. We've had the police, we've had the council, and we've had people from the hospital.
"We always have an interesting speaker."
And while the community is always at the forefront of the Lions Club, Marie said that family would always come first.
"It's not an onerous job, and one of our big things is that family comes first," she said.
"If we've got things coming up, your family comes first.
"And if you've got time left over, you can help with the Lions.
"There's never any pressure for people to do anything that goes against family commitments."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
