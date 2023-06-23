Walker wows at Concongella vineyard race

The picturesque vineyard of club life member Garry Rice was the location for the run on June 17.
A varied cross country course saw runners navigating grass and gravel weaving between the vines.
The run was held in conjunction with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club.
Twenty-two Stawell Amateur Athletic Club runners competed aross the three distances for sub-juniors, juniors and seniors.
Amber Baker claimed her first win for the season in the 1km sub-juniors dash with siblings Catherine and Christian Clarke coming in second and third place not far behind.
In a sprint to the finish line in the juniors 3k race, Nash Santuccione narrowly crossed the line ahead of Alfie Freeland in almost a photo finish! Tanner Freeland was only four seconds further behind in third.
Tom Walker won the seniors 6.5k race demonstrating is incredible speed and effortless technique around the vineyard laps.
Tom was not only the winner on handicap, but also posted the fasted time of 22 minutes and 50 seconds. New member Vince Consumano showed just how much he has improved this year crossing the line in second place on handicaps in a time of 32 minutes on the nose.
Third place getter was club stalwart Col Barnett.
The club has a break over the next month, returning for the Lindsay Kent Memorial Championship on July 23 and will meet at 9am at Pipetrack road near the intersection with Aerodrome road, Stawell. Fun runners welcome.
