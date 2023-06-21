Care Opinion feedback platform available for Stawell community

Grampians Health Stawell has initiated the introduction of a new feedback platform called Care Opinion.
The platform was recently introduced as an additional option to provide the local community with a public voice to share their personal experience about their care.
Care Opinion was launched in 2012, formerly known as Patient Opinion Australia, and is an independent service that operates throughout Australia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.
Currently, all public health services in Western Australia, and over a third of public health services in Victoria subscribe to the platform for aged, health, and community services.
Community members can visit the Care Opinion website, email their stories, or call, and their experience is then moderated in a safe and confidential environment.
Their story is de-identified, ensuring the privacy of patient data, along with any staff member's identity in critical stories, before being made public on the platform. The healthcare provider can then view the story and engage directly with the community member one to one.
Carolyn Robertson, Deputy Chief Operating Hospitals, West said there was a thorough system in place where communities could share their care stories through the Grampians Health Consumer Liaison Team.
"We wanted to also introduce an independent, anonymous way the community can provide open and honest feedback. We are aiming to provide the community with every opportunity to engage with us and help improve our regional care services," she said.
The Care Opinion platform will be started at Grampians Health Stawell, with the hopes of extending it to further Grampians Health locations in the near future. Community members can submit their stories to Care Opinion by:
